ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Tops $10.00 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.00 million and $1.43 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

