Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.0501 on Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $216,428.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.79 or 0.07922617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.52 or 1.00787763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,109,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.