Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

