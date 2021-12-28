San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1124 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

