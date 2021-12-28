Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.70 on February 7th

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SDP stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £966.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 561 ($7.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 686.32 ($9.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 592.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Julia Goh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($79,580.59). Also, insider James Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($39,252.59).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.