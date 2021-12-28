Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. 294,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,273. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

