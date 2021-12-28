Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.39 Million

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce sales of $562.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.00 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. 558,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.