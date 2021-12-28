Scott Vanwinter Sells 20,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 512,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.