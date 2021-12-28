Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,440.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

