Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,440.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
