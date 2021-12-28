Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,697,769.70.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.01, for a total value of C$21,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.10, for a total value of C$20,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$12,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total value of C$24,600.00.

Shares of TSE:SEA opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.95 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -402.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.28.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

