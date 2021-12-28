Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 17th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE SES opened at C$5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.