Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

