Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.