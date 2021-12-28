Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,599 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

