Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Financial Northwest worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

