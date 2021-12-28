Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,906.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,761.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

