Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,836 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HWKN opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $836.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.