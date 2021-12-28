Semler Scientific, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

SMLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. The company has a market cap of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,203,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

