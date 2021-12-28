Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 46.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 94.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 40,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,870,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,334,000 after buying an additional 345,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.