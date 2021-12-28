Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

