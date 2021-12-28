Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

WMS opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.35 and a twelve month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.