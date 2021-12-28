Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $383.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $383.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

