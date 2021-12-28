Sepio Capital LP Invests $218,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.