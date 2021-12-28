Sepio Capital LP Purchases 140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $613.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $643.82 and a 200 day moving average of $585.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

