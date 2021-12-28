SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 417.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,627 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

