SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1,271.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,659 shares of company stock worth $822,329. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

