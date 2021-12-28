SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 201.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

