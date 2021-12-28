SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1,152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after purchasing an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $4,820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $3,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

