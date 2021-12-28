SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2,282.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Gentherm worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 124,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

