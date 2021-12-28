SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Triton International worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 203.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,952,550 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRTN opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

