SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 62,792 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,217,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

