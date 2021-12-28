Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) vs. Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $304.98 million 0.79 $11.11 million $1.09 29.65

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Oil-Dri Co. of America 2.48% 4.97% 3.39%

Volatility & Risk

Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shapeways and Oil-Dri Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.07%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Shapeways on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The Business to Business Products Group segment focuses on processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

