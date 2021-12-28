Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after acquiring an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average is $213.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

