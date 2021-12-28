Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,555,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Matterport Inc has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

