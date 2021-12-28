Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 77,112 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

ASG stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.