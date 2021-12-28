Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

STWD opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.