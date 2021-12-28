Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $10,261,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $10,116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares in the last quarter.

PKW opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

