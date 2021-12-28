Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 5,155 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 428,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

