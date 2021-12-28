Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 5,273 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 243,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 575,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

