Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

