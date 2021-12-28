Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,487 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after purchasing an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

