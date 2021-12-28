Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 81,667 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,667 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

