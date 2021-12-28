Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,909 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,241,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

