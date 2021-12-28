SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $36.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $4,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

