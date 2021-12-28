Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $46,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

