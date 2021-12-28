Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dover by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

