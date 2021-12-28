Sigma Planning Corp Invests $268,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

