Sigma Planning Corp Invests $293,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $227.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

