Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $13,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. CIBC began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

