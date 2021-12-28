Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 7,086 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 61,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

